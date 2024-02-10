Cupid's Chase 5K Charleston

Join us for the 16th annual Cupid’s Chase 5K!

Community Options, Inc. invites runners, walkers, rollers (baby strollers and wheelchairs), and sponsors to raise funds that make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities at our annual Cupid’s Chase 5K. Register early to secure your early bird discount and guarantee your Cupid’s Chase shirt!

All attendees will be given the opportunity to fundraise. Because of you… we can make a difference!

Race Info

- Check-in starts at 8:00 am, and the race begins at 10:00 am.

- Join us for an inclusive and memorable experience! Our event is fully accessible. Though this is a pet friendly event, all pets must always remain on leashes.

- This is a certified 5K with chipped timing. Results will be posted immediately after the race.

- Please register early! To guarantee your Cupid’s Chase shirt, participants must register on or before January 1, 2024. After January 1st, race shirts are available while supplies last.

- Receive an official Cupid’s Chase finisher medal upon completing the race.

- All participants receive a Cupid’s Chase drawstring bag.

* Kindly note that all giveaways are available while supplies last.

- Trophy awards go to the top 3 overall finishers for male and female.

- First place from each age group will receive an age group medal. (12 and under, 13-15, 16-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-69, 70 and over)

Gear Check

This is a rain or shine event! Remember to dress warmly for the event!

Please check this space for updates in case of inclement weather conditions.

Refund Policy

Kindly note that all registration fees are non-refundable.