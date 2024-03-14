ECO TRIVIA NIGHT @ Charleston Green Drinks

× Expand GrowPurpose.com Join Charleston Green Drinks for Environmental Trivia Night!

CHARLESTON GREEN DRINKS

'ENVIRONMENTAL TRIVIA!'

MARCH 14 @ 6PM

PALMETTO BREWING COMPANY

Come join us for something new!

Charleston Green Drinks is hosting its first-ever Trivia Night at Palmetto Brewing Company. It's time to use all those amazing bits of environmental knowledge to win some cool prizes...

@siforall

@southcarolinaaquarium

@wildbirdsunlimited

@wbumtpleasant

@ritasroots

@coastalexpeditions

@wakerefill

@rootsandshootsnursery

@palmettobrewing

@growpurpose

***********************

If you would like to share any announcements at the event, join us as a co-host at a future event, , or just have questions, please let us know! (wegrowpurpose@gmail.com)

***********************

We hope you all can join us for this month’s edition of Charleston Green Drinks!

MORE INFO:

http://growpurpose.com/greendrinks

About Charleston Green Drinks

Green Drinks is an international, organic, self-organizing network. Charleston Green Drinks hosts monthly gatherings that offer environmentally-minded community members a chance to connect, collaborate, and learn more about environmental resources and opportunities in Charleston. All are welcome.