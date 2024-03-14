ECO TRIVIA NIGHT @ Charleston Green Drinks
Palmetto Brewing Co. 289 Huger St., Charleston, South Carolina 29403
GrowPurpose.com
Join Charleston Green Drinks for Environmental Trivia Night!
CHARLESTON GREEN DRINKS
'ENVIRONMENTAL TRIVIA!'
MARCH 14 @ 6PM
PALMETTO BREWING COMPANY
Come join us for something new!
Charleston Green Drinks is hosting its first-ever Trivia Night at Palmetto Brewing Company. It's time to use all those amazing bits of environmental knowledge to win some cool prizes...
@siforall
@southcarolinaaquarium
@wildbirdsunlimited
@wbumtpleasant
@ritasroots
@coastalexpeditions
@wakerefill
@rootsandshootsnursery
@palmettobrewing
@growpurpose
If you would like to share any announcements at the event, join us as a co-host at a future event, , or just have questions, please let us know! (wegrowpurpose@gmail.com)
We hope you all can join us for this month’s edition of Charleston Green Drinks!
MORE INFO:
http://growpurpose.com/greendrinks
About Charleston Green Drinks
Green Drinks is an international, organic, self-organizing network. Charleston Green Drinks hosts monthly gatherings that offer environmentally-minded community members a chance to connect, collaborate, and learn more about environmental resources and opportunities in Charleston. All are welcome.