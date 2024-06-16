Father's Day Southern Surf and Turf at Islander 71

to

Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar 80 41st Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

Sunday, June 16th | 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Celebrate Dad at Islander 71 Fish House and Raw Bar!

11:00am - 3:00pm | Brunch specials with Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar

12:00pm | Southern Surf & Turf with a Whole Hog BBQ and Shrimp Pick N’ Peel

3:00pm - 6:00pm | Live Music with The Mike Huhn Band

For more information, visit the Islander 71 website or follow us on social media @Islander71IOP.

Info

Islander-71-Charleston-17.jpg
Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar 80 41st Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Lifestyle
to
Google Calendar - Father's Day Southern Surf and Turf at Islander 71 - 2024-06-16 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Father's Day Southern Surf and Turf at Islander 71 - 2024-06-16 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Father's Day Southern Surf and Turf at Islander 71 - 2024-06-16 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Father's Day Southern Surf and Turf at Islander 71 - 2024-06-16 12:00:00 ical