Father's Day Southern Surf and Turf at Islander 71

× Expand Islander 71 Islander 71 Fathers Day

Sunday, June 16th | 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Celebrate Dad at Islander 71 Fish House and Raw Bar!

11:00am - 3:00pm | Brunch specials with Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar

12:00pm | Southern Surf & Turf with a Whole Hog BBQ and Shrimp Pick N’ Peel

3:00pm - 6:00pm | Live Music with The Mike Huhn Band

For more information, visit the Islander 71 website or follow us on social media @Islander71IOP.