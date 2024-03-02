The City of Isle of Palms invites people of all ages to attend Front Beach Fest, a day of dancing, eating, and fun on Ocean Boulevard. This free event, which runs from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday, March 2nd, will feature music from The Coppertones, along with The Yacht Club.

The afternoon will include handmade arts and crafts from over 40 local vendors, island restaurants and other local food vendors, kids’ entertainment, and more.

You can learn more here.