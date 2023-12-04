Garden Club of Charleston Holiday Decorations at the Joseph Manigault House

Annually, the Garden Club of Charleston uses this magnificent antebellum house as a backdrop for their creative holiday arrangements, using plant material that would have been available in the Lowcountry during the first quarter of the 19th century.

The Joseph Manigault House, a National Landmark a was the first structure to be saved from demolition in Charleston’s budding preservation movement of the 1920s. The house is an exceptional example of Federal style architecture, showcasing a prominent spiral staircase in the central hall, and features historic objects from the Museum’s collections.

Joseph Manigault House: Monday through Saturday 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday 12 to 5 pm (last tour begins at 4:30 pm)

FREE for Members and FREE with admission to the Joseph Manigault House.