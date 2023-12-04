Garden Club of Charleston Holiday Decorations at the Joseph Manigault House
Joseph Manigault House 350 Meeting Street, Charleston, South Carolina
Annually, the Garden Club of Charleston uses this magnificent antebellum house as a backdrop for their creative holiday arrangements, using plant material that would have been available in the Lowcountry during the first quarter of the 19th century.
The Joseph Manigault House, a National Landmark a was the first structure to be saved from demolition in Charleston’s budding preservation movement of the 1920s. The house is an exceptional example of Federal style architecture, showcasing a prominent spiral staircase in the central hall, and features historic objects from the Museum’s collections.
Joseph Manigault House: Monday through Saturday 10 am to 5 pm, Sunday 12 to 5 pm (last tour begins at 4:30 pm)
FREE for Members and FREE with admission to the Joseph Manigault House.