Golf Cart Safety Expo
to
Isle of Palms Recreation Center 24 28th Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
On Saturday, March 9th, from 12 pm to 2 pm, The LENS Foundation will host a Golf Cart Safety Expo at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center.
Attendees can get tips and advice, visit with golf cart exhibitors, and purchase bites from food trucks. The event supports the Isle of Palms Police Department and community programs.
The LENS Foundation, is a local nonprofit that aims to strengthen community relations and improving public safety through support for our local police.
Info
