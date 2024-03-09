On Saturday, March 9th, from 12 pm to 2 pm, The LENS Foundation will host a Golf Cart Safety Expo at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center.

Attendees can get tips and advice, visit with golf cart exhibitors, and purchase bites from food trucks. The event supports the Isle of Palms Police Department and community programs.

The LENS Foundation, is a local nonprofit that aims to strengthen community relations and improving public safety through support for our local police.