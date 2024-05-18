Gullah Gala Fashion & Music Experience

Charleston's only cultural couture red carpet event and the first fashion showcase at the International African American Museum. Music, Art, Fashion, vendors and CULTURE.

Be prepared to experience fashion on a different spectrum as we showcase designers from all over the world under one ceiling. Come be a part of our private experiences as well, such as small events leading up to the event; wine tastings, art shows, wellness events, and more.

Come prepared to eat, dance, shop, and enjoy a show. The media will be in the house, snapping shots of the freshest city styles, so make sure you're dressed to impress. We'll be keeping an eye out for those 🔥 fits.

All Sales Are Final!