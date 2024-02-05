× Expand Leigh Wechter and Lynn Rosato Bowls up for auction

Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary is excited to announce their Hearts for Hounds online pottery auction, featuring beautiful handmade items created by volunteer and local artist Leigh Wechter. The auction will take place from Monday, February 5 to Saturday, February 10, providing an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind pottery dishes while supporting the animals of Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary.

Leigh Wechter, a dedicated volunteer and talented local artist, has crafted a collection of pottery items, including heart-shaped bowls that will make perfect Valentine's Day gifts. She is donating eight medium to large bowls and eight smaller heart-shaped bowls. The smaller bowls will have a minimum bid of $30, and the larger bowls will have a minimum bid of $150. Her pottery is functional and decorative. When asked about the process, Wechter says, "I make stoneware, which is fired first in a bisque firing up to 1945 degrees, and then I brush on glazes and fire them again in the glaze firing, which is up to about 2180 degrees."

The Hearts for Hounds online auction will be hosted through Better World, providing a user-friendly platform for participants to bid on their favorite items. All auction items can be delivered if within an hour's drive of the sanctuary or shipped if necessary. The proceeds will directly benefit the animals of Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary. By participating in this event, bidders will not only acquire unique and handmade items but also help to contribute to the myriad of costs of caring for their animals.