High Water Festival
Riverfront Park 1001 Everglades Ave, North Charleston, South Carolina 29405
The High Water Festival, a two-day celebration of music, food, and libations created by local folk duo Shovels & Rope, today announced their 2024 lineup. The event will return to North Charleston's Riverfront Park on April 20th and 21st, 2024.
Here's a look at the 2024 lineup:
- Noah Kahan
- Hozier
- Fleet Foxes
- The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots)
- Shovels & Rope
- Grace Potter
- Courtney Barnett
- The Wallflowers
- The Walkmen
- Briston Maroney
- Houndmouth
- The Linda Lindas
- The Dip
- Kevin Morby
- Leyla McCalla
- The Heavy Heavy
- Olivia Jean
- Cut Worms
- Al Olender
- Babe Club
Fans can sign up for presale access to 1-Day & 2-Day Tickets now and these include General Admission, GA+, VIP, and High Water Fest's Platinum package. To purchase 1 Day & 2-Day Tickets and for the full list of amenities, visit www.highwaterfest.com/tickets. Any remaining tickets will be available to the public starting Thursday, October 26th at noon ET at www.highwaterfest.com.
In between performances, fans can stop by The Refuge for a bite to eat from local and regional eateries or grab a cold craft brew or cocktail. Festival-goers can also take a stroll through the local craft vendors in The Market selling everything from handmade jewelry and leather goods, and purchase festival and artist merch.