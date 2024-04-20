The High Water Festival, a two-day celebration of music, food, and libations created by local folk duo Shovels & Rope, today announced their 2024 lineup. The event will return to North Charleston's Riverfront Park on April 20th and 21st, 2024.

Here's a look at the 2024 lineup:

Noah Kahan

Hozier

Fleet Foxes

The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots)

Shovels & Rope

Grace Potter

Courtney Barnett

The Wallflowers

The Walkmen

Briston Maroney

Houndmouth

The Linda Lindas

The Dip

Kevin Morby

Leyla McCalla

The Heavy Heavy

Olivia Jean

Cut Worms

Al Olender

Babe Club

Fans can sign up for presale access to 1-Day & 2-Day Tickets now and these include General Admission, GA+, VIP, and High Water Fest's Platinum package. To purchase 1 Day & 2-Day Tickets and for the full list of amenities, visit www.highwaterfest.com/tickets. Any remaining tickets will be available to the public starting Thursday, October 26th at noon ET at www.highwaterfest.com.

In between performances, fans can stop by The Refuge for a bite to eat from local and regional eateries or grab a cold craft brew or cocktail. Festival-goers can also take a stroll through the local craft vendors in The Market selling everything from handmade jewelry and leather goods, and purchase festival and artist merch.