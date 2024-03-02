Hiring Event

Wild Dunes Resort, a Hyatt Destination Hotel located on Isle of Palms, will host a job fair this Saturday, March 2 in the Palmetto Hall, located at 5881 Palmetto Drive. The resort is seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and skilled colleagues to join the Hyatt family and fill several positions throughout the resort, including culinary managers, retail stylist, server/bartender, seasonal roles and many more.

Offering excellent benefits, employees can enjoy free room nights, discounted rates for friends and family, 401K with company match, health insurance, paid time off and more. Interested applicants can learn more and apply by visiting www. destinationhotels.com/wild- dunes/charleston-resort- employment.

The springtime job fair will take place at the resort on Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, including the full list of available opportunities and benefits, visit careers.hyatt.com.