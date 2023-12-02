Holiday Decorations Celebration at the Manigault House

Kick-off your festive season on Saturday, December 2nd at the Holiday Decorations Celebration! Every year the Garden Club of Charleston transforms the Joseph Manigault House with beautiful decorations for the holidays. Using greenery and florals native to the Lowcountry in the early 1800s, members of the Garden Club will adorn mantles, doors, and banisters with stunning wreaths and arrangements. Come immerse yourself in the sights – and scents – of these beautiful decorations. Be one of the first to enjoy the floral decorations with music and holiday refreshments. Costumed carolers from the Charleston Caroling Company will be providing entertainment from 2 to 3 pm. The House will be open to enjoy from 1 – 5 pm, with guides throughout the House available for questions.

FREE for Members and FREE with admission to the Joseph Manigault House.