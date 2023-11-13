Indigenous American Workshop

Discover the lives of early South Carolina inhabitants who arrived over 12,000 years ago through hands-on exploration of artifacts and replicas of tools and animal skins. Learn how native peoples communicated using sign language. Create your own piece of dreamcatcher and write your own story using indigenous symbols on “buffalo” hide. Museum Workshops offer kids a chance to get hands-on with history and natural history. Included in our workshops are a lesson on the topic and hands-on activities. Recommended for children ages 6 to 12. Reservations required.