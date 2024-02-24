Islander 71 Free Oyster Roast Party
to
Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar 80 41st Ave, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Islander 71
Free Oyster Roast at Islander 71
Islander 71 will host a FREE oyster roast on Saturday, February 24th for locals kicking off at noon. We will have live music from DJ Vern and Forty Mile Detour from 12-6pm. There will be vendors, raffles, and more! To make this a possibility, the Workshop Foundation is the benefactor of the event. Visit their website here to learn more about their cause: https://www.workshopfoundation.org/
For more information, visit the Islander 71 website or follow us on social media @Islander71IOP.