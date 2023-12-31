Islander 71 New Years Eve Celebration

Islander 71 New Year’s Eve Celebration

Join us for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Celebration at Islander 71 Fish House and Deck Bar! Get ready to party as we bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one in style. With live music, delicious food, stunning waterway views and a vibrant atmosphere, this in-person event promises to be a night to remember.

Indulge in our Chef curated Food Stations and refreshing cocktails from our bar. Whether you’re a seafood lover or prefer other culinary delights, our menu has something for everyone. Treat your taste buds to a culinary adventure and complimentary Champagne Toast while celebrating the arrival of the new year.

$125 Ticket

Food Stations 8- 11:30pm, Complimentary Champagne Toast at Midnight

Doors Open at 7, Cash Bar Available

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to kick off the new year with a bang at the Islander 71 New Year’s Eve Celebration. Grab your friends, put on your dancing shoes, and get ready for a night full of excitement, laughter, and memories that will last a lifetime. We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Buy Your Ticket Here:

https://www.facebook.com/events/222414157546767