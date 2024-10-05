Isle of Palms Connector Run & Walk for the Child
to
Isle of Palms Front Beach 1300 Ocean Blvd, South Carolina 29451
×
Whittney Prasek
IOP Run Logo 2024 (3840 x 3840 px) - 1
IOP Connector Run & Walk for the Child Charitable Event - Raising Money for Child Abuse Prevention!
Join us for the annual IOP Connector Run & Walk for the Child charitable event on 10/5/24 which raises money for child abuse prevention and awareness. This event is FUN and for a very WORTHY CAUSE - be a part of it! For sponsorship opportunities, email Deb Barr at debbarr@comcast.net.
Info
Isle of Palms Front Beach 1300 Ocean Blvd, South Carolina 29451
Entertainment, Lifestyle, Sports