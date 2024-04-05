The Kiawah Art & House Tour will be held on April 5th. This year there are five spectacular homes featured on the Kiawah Art & House Tour, all with beautiful views, unique and interesting architecture and great art work.

The home in the Cassique neighborhood is a tranquil home designed for the owners’ empty nest lifestyle. Set alongside woods with a wraparound lagoon, the home is one level, filled with light from large doors and windows. The large great room centers around a hand applied plaster fireplace. At one end of the house is a dramatic entertainment room which opens to the master bedroom suite. At the other end of the house is the kitchen. Every room opens to the deck which runs the length of the house. There is a pool, outdoor kitchen, dining area and barrel ceilinged entertainment area. Above the garage there are a sitting area, two ensuite bedrooms and a bunk room to accommodate guests.

Next to the Kiawah River in the Rhett’s Bluff neighborhood is a shingled house in a naturally landscaped setting. The main floor is an open floor plan with a dining area, wood beamed chef’s kitchen with a large island and a casual sitting area with a “pub”. In the back of the house is a screened porch with kitchen, a pool and spa with four small fountains. In one wing of the house is the master suite and spa like bath. The other wing leads to a bunk room with four queen size beds. A circular tower staircase opens to three bedrooms on the second floor, with a “Sister’s Deck” for nature watching. The third floor houses a semi-circular office, a den with a wet bar, a reading room, half bath and two balconies overlooking the Kiawah River.

Another house in Rhett’s Bluff is a contemporary home designed to blend with the marsh and offer views from most rooms. The towering glass-enclosed stairwell leading to all three floors features a multistory glass chandelier. Eight foot doors lead to the first floor open plan consisting of living room, dining area, sitting area with wet bar and large chef’s kitchen. A large screened porch leads to an outdoor sitting area and infinity pool. The second floor master suite fills one wing and the other wing features two bedrooms, one entered through double barn glass doors.

At the top of the house there is a wet bar/coffee station, an office and additional bedroom. The outdoor sitting area between these two rooms offers a wonderful view of the water and fishing pier.

In the Preserve is an estate built on three lots, comprised of the main house, a cottage, and a Pavilion and pool area. The main house has many curved surfaces, mirroring Kiawah’s shoreline, and beautiful architectural features, art and furniture from Lowcountry artists. Some of the rooms on the first floor are the kitchen, billiards room and an office with an inlaid compass in the floor. The “Tranquility Room” has Pecky Cypress paneling, American Clay plaster walls and a “Nanawall” which opens completely to a hot tub, infinity pool, large deck and spiral staircase leading to the master suite. The second floor also contains many works of art and has bedrooms with distinct themes from “Marsh”, to “Heron” to “Oak”. The master suite has plastered groin vaults, a limestone fireplace and a cupola in the curved-wall bath. Connected to the main house by an elevated walkway is “Mimi’s Lovely Little Cottage”, a fully functioning home with a light filled interior, compact kitchen, den with fireplace, sitting room and bedroom. On the other side of the main house, via a boardwalk, the outdoor Pavilion provides a “Beach Club” style oasis. There is a 60 foot lap pool, an open-air pavilion with fireplace, wet bar, dining table, club seating, tvs. Adjacent is a standing depth hot tub, a sunken lounge with fire pit, and an elevated sun deck.

Along the marsh in Ocean Park, the fifth house was designed for large gatherings and private retreat areas. The kitchen has a large island which seats 9 and intimate dining nook. The circular dining room has arched doors; a window seat allows for an extra table for entertaining. The wet bar has gloss turquoise cabinetry. Adjacent to the kitchen is a screened porch which leads to an outdoor living area, saltwater pool, hot tub and outdoor kitchen. The impressive master bedroom on the main floor is an octagon with closets, office and bath all branching out from the middle. The tower stairwell contains a fight fixture resembling marsh reeds designed by the owner. The second floor has four ensuite bedrooms, most with marsh views. There is a bunk room over the garage with three beds, a living area and bath.

The tour is from 1-5 on Friday, April 5. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased online at www.kiawahartsetc.org.