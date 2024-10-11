KICA Social Event: Fall Wine Tasting

Expand Your Circle

If your resolution is to make meaningful connections in 2024, the Sandcastle can assist.

Did you know Kiawah has more than 25 active community special-interest groups, many of which meet regularly at the Sandcastle? Get involved in this island community and meet neighbors with similar interests.

Set your intention to strike up a conversation with someone new at one of Kiawah Island Community Association's (KICA) annual social events:

March 22 – Spring Wine Tasting

April 27 – Celebrate Kiawah

Oct. 11 – Fall Wine Tasting

Nov. 2 – Oyster Roast

Nov. 15-16 – Art & Artisan Showcase

Build relationships by hosting a dinner party or neighborhood potluck on the covered upstairs veranda with unobstructed views of the Atlantic or in one of the three air-conditioned spaces. Learn about special events here.