× Expand City of Charleston Lender Matchmaking (Facebook Post) - 1 Lender Matchmaking Free In-Person EventBastin Hall79 Hagood Ave, Charleston, SC

The City of Charleston & SBA are excited to announce our annual Lender Matchmaking Event will be held on Friday, August 2nd at The Citadel!

Do you need funding to expand your business, purchase a building, or invest in new equipment?

Join us for this free in-person event to meet with SBA traditional and non-traditional lenders as well as additional resource partners.

L enders

Bank of America

Beacon Bank

Catawba Regional

Community Works Carolina

Pinnacle Bank

Provident Business Financial Services

Servis 1st Bank

South State Bank

TD Bank

First Capital Bank

The Climb Fund

BCDCOG

Harvest Bank

SC Community Loan Fund

Synovus Bank

Optus Bank

Resource Partners

Small Business Development Center

SCORE

Veterans Business Outreach Center

Womens Business Center

City of Charleston: Economic and Neighborhood Services

City of Charleston: Minority & Women Owned Enterprise Office

More to be announced!

A business plan is strongly recommended.

This event is free to attend. Light refreshments & lunch will be provided.

Questions? Contact Jeremy for more information: coburnj@charleston-sc.gov or 843-955-3648

For more information, visit www.charleston-sc.gov/SmallBizWorkshops