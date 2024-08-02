Lender Matchmaking
The Citadel - Bastin Hall 79 Hagood Ave, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29403
City of Charleston
Lender Matchmaking (Facebook Post) - 1
Lender Matchmaking Free In-Person EventBastin Hall79 Hagood Ave, Charleston, SC
The City of Charleston & SBA are excited to announce our annual Lender Matchmaking Event will be held on Friday, August 2nd at The Citadel!
Do you need funding to expand your business, purchase a building, or invest in new equipment?
Join us for this free in-person event to meet with SBA traditional and non-traditional lenders as well as additional resource partners.
L enders
Bank of America
Beacon Bank
Catawba Regional
Community Works Carolina
Pinnacle Bank
Provident Business Financial Services
Servis 1st Bank
South State Bank
TD Bank
First Capital Bank
The Climb Fund
BCDCOG
Harvest Bank
SC Community Loan Fund
Synovus Bank
Optus Bank
Resource Partners
Small Business Development Center
SCORE
Veterans Business Outreach Center
Womens Business Center
City of Charleston: Economic and Neighborhood Services
City of Charleston: Minority & Women Owned Enterprise Office
More to be announced!
A business plan is strongly recommended.
This event is free to attend. Light refreshments & lunch will be provided.
Questions? Contact Jeremy for more information: coburnj@charleston-sc.gov or 843-955-3648
For more information, visit www.charleston-sc.gov/SmallBizWorkshops