Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew

2024 Litter Sweep Schedule

Mark your calendar & forward to friends

Summer 2024

6-7 p.m. Mondays, June 3 through Labor Day

7-8 a.m. Wednesday Breakfast Club, May 29 to Aug. 28

Info Recap

No registration required. Join us when you can. Meet at the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard beach access in our usual nook next to Coconut Joe’s. We have all the supplies you need.

Ask for a magnet for free parking in city lots during sweeps.

Clean for at least 30 minutes.

Enjoy a discount at an IOP restaurant after volunteering.

Everyone is welcome!

Questions or suggestions? Contact Cofounder Susan Hill Smith: susanhillsmith@gmail.com

Our volunteers are CITIZEN SCIENTISTS!

We partner with South Carolina Aquarium’s conservation team and collect data for their Litter Journal to help find solutions. You can create your own account and observations in the Litter Journal and with a click add your observation data to our events when you volunteer with IOP Cleanup Crew.