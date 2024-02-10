Love on the Lips: A Valentine's Day Chocolate & Beverage Experience at Wild Dunes

× Expand Wild Dunes Resort Elevate Galentine's or Valentine's Day celebration as Wild Dunes Resort presents an enchanting experience at the "Love on the Lips" event.

Taking place on Saturday, February 10th at 2 p.m., guests are cordially invited to immerse themselves in an exclusive 'Chocolat' experience. Here, the resort’s expert team will illuminate attendees on the artistry behind crafting impeccably balanced chocolate cocktails, all while reveling in a carefully curated selection of sumptuous sips and beverage pairings. Prepare to tantalize your taste buds as you delve into a world of chocolate exploration, discovering the perfect harmony between various chocolates and their complementary libations.

Featured Beverages will include: Priorat - Luscious Grenache Cabernet blends from Eastern Spain; Madeira - a legendary beverage of the Low Country Elite, available in a variety of tasty styles; Sweet Vermouth - a delightful and underappreciated sipping elixir with loads of nuance; Chocolate Martini - an elevated dessert and perfectly balanced cocktail; Mayan Sipping Chocolate - a rich and mysterious, decadent delight for the senses.