Love on the Lips: A Valentine's Day Chocolate & Beverage Experience
Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451
Participants will leave the class with the passion and knowledge to enjoy and pair a variety of delicious sips and snacks, while taking home a comprehensive chocolate beverage guide.
Welcome to your delicious and decadent Valentine’s Beverage Bonanza!
- Chocolate and beverage pairings to enhance enjoyment.
- Chocolate cocktails, how to make them balanced and delicious.
- Sensual Sipping Chocolate and the legend of ‘Chocolat.’
- Tasting and comparing different chocolates and their ultimate complementing sips.
- Take home recipes and secrets of the craft.
Featured Beverages:
- Priorat – Luscious Grenache Cabernet blends from Eastern Spain that take chocolate enjoyment to the next level
- Madeira – Legendary beverage of the Low Country Elite, in many tasty styles from dry to sweet
- Sweet Vermouth – Delightful and underappreciated sipping elixir with loads of nuance and complexity to tantalize your palate
- Chocolate Martini – With quality ingredients and a focus on balance, it’s not just for dessert any more!
- Mayan Sipping Chocolate – Rich and delicious delight for the senses with mysterious spice and bittersweet decadence
