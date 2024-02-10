Love on the Lips: A Valentine's Day Chocolate & Beverage Experience

Wild Dunes Resort 5757 Palm Blvd, Isle of Palms, South Carolina 29451

Participants will leave the class with the passion and knowledge to enjoy and pair a variety of delicious sips and snacks, while taking home a comprehensive chocolate beverage guide.

Welcome to your delicious and decadent Valentine’s Beverage Bonanza!

  • Chocolate and beverage pairings to enhance enjoyment.
  • Chocolate cocktails, how to make them balanced and delicious.
  • Sensual Sipping Chocolate and the legend of ‘Chocolat.’
  • Tasting and comparing different chocolates and their ultimate complementing sips.
  • Take home recipes and secrets of the craft.

Featured Beverages:

  • Priorat – Luscious Grenache Cabernet blends from Eastern Spain that take chocolate enjoyment to the next level
  • Madeira – Legendary beverage of the Low Country Elite, in many tasty styles from dry to sweet
  • Sweet Vermouth – Delightful and underappreciated sipping elixir with loads of nuance and complexity to tantalize your palate
  • Chocolate Martini – With quality ingredients and a focus on balance, it’s not just for dessert any more!
  • Mayan Sipping Chocolate – Rich and delicious delight for the senses with mysterious spice and bittersweet decadence

Info

WD.jpg
Food & Drink
