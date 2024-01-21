Mex 1 Sessions with Motown Throwdown

× Expand Mex 1 Mex 1 Sessions

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina in conjunction with Carolina Studios is excited to bring you our next installment of #Mex1Sessions with Motown Throwdown on Sunday, January 21st starting at 7pm! Motown Throwdown is a powerhouse soul band steeped in the traditions of funk, soul, pop, rock, R&B, and jazz. This outfit of local heavyweights has established itself as a leader in the Charleston music scene, beginning with their long time residency at the Charleston Pour House. The 5-piece consists of siren Aisha Kenyetta, sax-man and vocalist Mike Quinn, guitar wizard Dave Grimm, Stuart White on drums and the inimitable Corey Stephens on bass. As the name implies, the music starts within the Motown soul tradition, but manifests itself in a plethora of unique styles and arrangements from across the musical spectrum. Expect an enormously energetic performance with ripping solos, soulful vocals, and catchy, synchronized melodies on top of a thick, relentless funk driven core. Also, expect to dance and be wildly entertained.

We are selling a limited amount of general admission tickets in advance of the show, so get your tickets before the event sells out! Tickets are $18 in advance and $25 at the door. This event will sell out and we will have limited tickets available at the door.

Carolina Studio's mission is to provide students a safe environment that fosters creative, educational, and career-focused initiatives through music, technology and media arts. Doors open at 6pm with music starting at 7pm. Grab some friends and drop in for dinner and dance the night away.

Check out more info on Carolina Studios at www.carolinastudios.net/