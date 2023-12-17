Mex 1 Sessions presents an All Star Christmas Show with Me & Mr. Jones

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina in conjunction with Carolina Studios is excited to bring you our next installment of #Mex1Sessions with our All Star Christmas Show on Sunday, December 17th starting at 7pm! Get ready to jingle your 90s bells with our all-star Christmas music extravaganza! Join us for a festive blast from the past, as we spotlight iconic 90s artists putting their unique spin on holiday classics. It's a magical journey back in time, complete with the coolest Yuletide hits and a touch of nostalgia. Gather your friends, break out the flannel, and let's celebrate the season 90s style – because this Christmas party is all about that rad, retro vibe! 🎄🎶✨ #90sChristmasJam

We are selling a limited amount of general admission tickets in advance of the show, so get your tickets before the event sells out! Tickets are $18 in advance and $25 at the door. This event will sell out and we will have limited tickets available at the door.

Carolina Studio's mission is to provide students a safe environment that fosters creative, educational, and career-focused initiatives through music, technology and media arts. Doors open at 6pm with music starting at 7pm. Grab some friends and drop in for dinner and dance the night away.

