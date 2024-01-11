MLK Celebration

Various Charleston, South Carolina

Our annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, first held in 1972, was one of the first national tributes of its kind. It is the largest MLK celebration in South Carolina and one of Charleston's longest running events; it pre-dates major events including Spoleto. 

2024 MLK Celebration  schedule

  • MLK Breakfast Summit | 7 AM Thursday, Jan 11 | Charleston Gaillard Center
  • MLK Beloved Community Dinner | Friday, Jan 12 | TBA
  • MLK Youth Open Mic | 6 PM Saturday, Jan 13 | Burke High Auditorium
  • MLK Ecumenical Service | 4 PM Sunday, Jan 14 | Charity Missionary Baptist Church
  • MLK Day Parade | 10:30 AM Monday, Jan 15 | Downtown Charleston and live on NBC WCBD News

Info

Various Charleston, South Carolina
Google Calendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-11 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-11 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-11 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-11 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-12 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-12 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-12 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-13 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-13 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-13 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-14 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-14 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-14 00:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-15 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-15 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - MLK Celebration - 2024-01-15 00:00:00 ical