New Year Eve's Meditation with Sahaja Yoga Meditation

Life can be joyous when you are with people like you- spiritual and seekers of peace and higher purpose in life.

So join New Year Eve's meditation session to learn and practice meditation and also unwind with some socialization towards end of session with fellow meditation practitioners and learners.

How to join?

We recommend joining by laptop for better experience.

You can join up to 15 minutes before start of event if you have some queries or would like some one to one help before meditation session starts.

When to join?

31 December 8:45 PM Eastern

Want to stay in touch?

Join us on WhatsApp

https://chat.whatsapp.com/IMTnouK3eji8dlPgxofKoj

What's Next?

W﻿e will have free -21 days meditation course starting 3rd week of January. You are welcome to join that. Details to be provided during New Year Eve meditation session.

Please feel free to email or WhatsApp following in case you have more questions or face difficulties joining Zoom session. We will try to keep you informed about more meditation events.

Bhargava.potukuchi@gmail.com

+15132038961

Stay safe and keep meditating!

About New Year & Meditation by Founder of Sahaja Yoga- Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi

Every year, New Year comes and keeps coming. But, the spirit of observing the New Year, that people are not able to understand. Other than that, on the day of the New Year, new clothes will be worn, will be celebrating. No one will think in a way that the New Year is coming, what is the new thing that we will do. The way life is passing, it will continue in the same way and in the same vein everyone will be wished for the New Year. In Sahaja Yoga, when we are so collective, we need to think as to what new we need to do in Sahaja Yoga. You have entered quite deep into meditation. You understand meditation and you have established your state. But in the New Year, what is the new thing we should do, our attention needs to be on that. In reality, first we also need to think that what are the questions affecting our nation and what are the questions of the entire world and how do we bring solutions to those problems

