New Year's Day Pajama Brunch

Park & Grove announced extended hours and a special brunch celebration on Monday, January 1st, 2024. In a break from tradition, the full brunch menu will be available in lieu of the lunch menu on Monday from 9 am to 2:30 pm.

Plus, it's a Pajama Brunch - staff will be donning their coziest PJs, and guests are invited to do the same.

"We wanted to do something memorable and fun for our community on the first day of the year," said Trish Figorito, General Manager at Park & Grove. "A pajama brunch felt like the perfect way to add a touch of whimsy to the occasion."

Guests can indulge in brunch offerings, from buttermilk pancakes to brunch burgers.

For reservations and more information, visit parkandgrovechs.com.