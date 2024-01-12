The Charleston Museum invites you to kick off the new year with an evening of adventure at “Nighttime at the Museum” for guests aged 21 and older. Step back in time and explore the Museum’s historical artifacts and exhibits illuminated in a new light, after hours. Curators and special guests will be stationed throughout the galleries showcasing some of the spicier, but highly entertaining themes not ordinarily experienced during a typical visit to the Museum.

Guests are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character from history or animal from the Lowcountry’s natural environment and beyond. First, second, and third place prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. Dance the night away with music by DJ Sista Misses and enjoy an open bar, a reception, and an evening of historical fun all included with the purchase of your ticket.

Guests can register online here or call 843-722-2996 ext. 235. Reservations are required.