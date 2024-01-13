Charleston County Parks will host the annual Off-Road Duathlon on the trails of Laurel Hill County Park in Mount Pleasant on Saturday, January 13th. Registration for the run-bike-run event is open through January 10th.

The three-part race features a two-mile run followed by a seven-mile bike ride and finishes with another two-mile run, all held on the scenic off-road trails of Laurel Hill County Park. The race is beginner-friendly, and is hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) in partnership with Anne Moore Endurance Coaching and Mt. Pleasant Velo.

"This is a great event for beginners who are looking to venture into triathlons or other multi-sport races,” said Anne Moore, endurance coach and partner with the Off-Road Duathlon. “It’s also a fun option for current athletes who are looking for some cross-training in the off-season."

The race will begin at 8:30 am. A transition area will be used for setup between legs of the race. The bike leg of the event is best suited for knobby, wide-tired bikes.

All participants will receive a finisher medal, and awards will also be given to the top three male and female finishers overall and in each age group.

“This low-key race draws a good mix of serious competitors and beginners. No matter their experience or their fitness levels and abilities, they are genuinely supportive of one another,” said CCPRC Fitness and Wellness Manager Allison Foster.

The race is open to ages 14 and up. Participants ages 14-15 must be accompanied by an adult chaperone. Helmets are required, and earbuds, pets and strollers will not be allowed on the race course. Water stations will be available on the course; however, pre-filled, personal water bottles are highly recommended.

Registration is $55 per person and is available now at CharlestonCountyParks.com. Registration for the race must be made in advance, and registration closes Wednesday, Jan. 10. On-site registration will not be available.

Laurel Hill County Park is located between Highway 17N and Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant. For the Duathlon, runners will enter through the special event entrance location, at 1400 Highway 41, and will be directed to the race start from that entrance. Access through Park West will not be permitted for this event.

Laurel Hill County Park features several miles of running, walking and biking trails that wind through a variety of landscapes. The property is over 745 acres in total size and features an oak allée, large open meadows, a small lake and gorgeous scenery. General admission to the park for trail usage is $1 per person.

For more information or to register for the Off-Road Duathlon, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.