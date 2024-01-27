Onesie Bar Crawl on King Street

We are back again with Charleston's most comfortable party of the year!!!

Grab your friends, co-workers, and most important, you favorite onesie or pjs and join us Saturday, Januar 27th for one humongous pajama party!!!

TLDR: Onesie Bar Crawl, drink specials, and tons of fun so come join us!

Read on if you're one of those details people:

How will the crawl work? Check-in and registration party will be from 3 - 6 pm at Uptown Social where you will pick up your scorecards and other swag, then crawl to the other participating bars on your scorecard, enjoying drink specials and getting your scorecard marked at each bar. Once you've gotten your scorecard stamped at the other participating bars, join us at Aura for our after party (8-11pm) and pick up your event tee (first 300 to finish the crawl)

Crawl Ticket Includes:-Custom koozie and crawl tees-Discounted drink specials including: $3 Bud Lights, $4 shots, $5 Tito's and MORE!!

-Registration party to kick off the crawl

-Professional photographers and videographers on hand to capture the party

-Free and priority entry to all participating bars with DJs at every stop

Bar Partners:Uptown Social, INK, Republic, Silver Dollar, Aura

Drink Features: $6 Red Bull Cocktails, $5 Tito's & Cutwater Tequila Cocktails, $4 Twisted Tea, $3 Bud Light, $4 Cutwater shots, $4 Tito's White Tea Shots

Follow @BlueSteelProductions on Facebook and Instagram for event updates!

A portion of ticket sales will go to support Going Places Nonprofit.

This event is 21+, and valid IDs are required*Drinking is 100% optional! Although this is a "bar crawl", that doesn't mean you are required to drink to participate. You do not have to purchase drinks at any bar in order to participate and get your scorecard stamped to earn your event t-shirt. We love and welcome Designated Drivers to join us. If you do choose to drink, please drink responsibly.