Oysters and Art Auction for Alzheimers Services

Don't miss the return of Respite Care Charleston's art auction, featuring original pieces from local artists, along with merchandise and gift certificates for area restaurants, events and other services.

Enjoy roasted local oysters served with hot dogs, chili and all the fixins plus an open bar with beer, wine and liquor.

Food, drinks and auction from 4 :00pm to 8:00pm, with unlimited oysters served from 5:00pm to 7:00pm.

Proceeds from the event will help Respite Care Charleston provide support and services to hundreds of local families living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia.

Space is limited and tickets are offered first come, first serve.

Oysters will be served outside, so dress for the weather!

---

We're always on the lookout for auction items and sponsors! If you'd like to contribute, click here for more info, or contact our team at 843.647.7405 or info@RespiteCareCharleston.org.