We’re excited to announce a new volunteer opportunity! The Kiawah Conservancy is currently shadowing the SCDNR to learn more about the From Seeds to Shoreline program that was first launched in 2011 by the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium. The year-long program is designed to engage K-12 students in salt marsh restoration and intended to cultivate and transplant Spartina alterniflora (smooth cordgrass) to designated areas along the South Carolina coastline.

The first step of seed collection took place in the fall. The second step of the program is planting the seeds and we need your help!! Please consider joining us on Tuesday, February 27 at 12 pm at Mingo Point to assist with the spartina seed planting.

All materials will be provided, however, garden gloves may be useful. We will be sitting at picnic tables outside, so please dress accordingly. You can email Katie Warner at katie@kiawahconservancy.org if you’re available or have any questions.

What: Seed Planting Event

When: Tuesday, February 27

Where: Mingo Point (876 Kiawah Island Parkway)

Time: 12 – 1 pm