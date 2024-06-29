× Expand Blue Steel Productions Party in the USA Bar Crawl Saturday, June 29th

The time has come to once again put on your best red, white, and blue attire (funny shirts, dresses, jorts, fanny packs, socks, underwear, sunglasses, glow sticks, beads, and any other accessories are recommended) and celebrate the birth of this great nation that we call home

Grab your friends, co-workers, your distant relatives, that awkward Hinge date from last week, and join us as we celebrate our country's independence with the most patriotic event in Charleston, the Party in the USA Bar Crawl!!

A portion of all ticket sales will support a great local charity, Going Places.

Details:

-Check-in will be from 3 - 6pm at The Brick, where you will pick up your scorecards and other swag, then crawl to the other participating bars on your scorecard, enjoying drink specials and getting your scorecard marked at each bar.

-The first 350 crawlers to check in will get our signature Party in the USA Bar Crawl koozie

-The first 300 crawlers to finish the Crawl with a completed scorecard will get one of our custom Party in the USA Bar Crawl t-shirts.

-Drink specials including $5 Tito's and $3 Bud Lights & more!!!!

-Professional Photographer and videographer to capture the fun

-Free entry (with ticket) to all participating bars, DJs at all stops

-Hundreds of crawlers decked out in the best USA outfits getting star spangled hammered!

Drink Features:

$6 Red Bull Cocktails

$6 Red Bull Watermelon Margaritas

$5 Tito's & Cutwater Cocktails

$4 Cutwater Tequila shots

$4 Tito's White Tea Shots$4 Twisted Teas

$3 Bud Light

Bar Partners:

The Brick

Share House

Republic

Silver Dollar

Ritual

Frontier Lounge

Tickets to the crawl ARE REQUIRED to receive priority entry to participating bars, drink specials, giveaways, and swag!!!Grab your friends, coworkers, former coworkers, your favorite barista, and get your tickets today!! Prices only go up as the date approaches!!!

Join us on June 29th this is ALWAYS the most patriotic event Charleston has to offer!!

**Drinking is 100% optional! Although this is a "bar crawl", that doesn't mean you are required to drink to participate. You do not have to purchase drinks at any bar in order to participate and get your scorecard stamped to earn your event t-shirt. We love and welcome Designated Drivers to join us. If you do choose to drink, please drink responsibly!**