Queens of Rock and Soul: A Tribute to Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin

to

Buy Tickets Here

West Beach Conference Center 2 Shipwatch Road, South Carolina 29455

Queens of Rock and Soul: A Tribute to Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin

The ZD Experience in collaboration with the Town of Kiawah Island will merge the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin tribute and Simply The Best Tina Turner tribute to bring you The Queens of Rock & Soul Tribute on Monday, March 18th at the West Beach Conference Center! Tickets on sale 1/18!

Info

200309_WBV Conference Center.jpg
West Beach Conference Center 2 Shipwatch Road, South Carolina 29455
Buy Tickets Here
to
Google Calendar - Queens of Rock and Soul: A Tribute to Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin - 2024-03-18 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Queens of Rock and Soul: A Tribute to Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin - 2024-03-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Queens of Rock and Soul: A Tribute to Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin - 2024-03-18 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Queens of Rock and Soul: A Tribute to Tina Turner and Aretha Franklin - 2024-03-18 19:30:00 ical