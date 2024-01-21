Quentin E. Baxter Presents CC + The Adelitas

The Seabrook Island Club 3772 Seabrook Island Rd, Seabrook Island, South Carolina 29455

Sunday, January 21, 2024

4:00 pm

Cost: $35.00

The first concert of the “Quentin E. Baxter Presents” series will feature CC + The Adelitas led by drummer/composer/educator Dr. Colleen Clark. Joining Clark for the performance will be vocalist Andrea Chavarro, trumpeter Rachel Therrien, clarinetist Virginia McDonald, pianist Arcolris Sandoval, and bassist Mimi Jones.

Click here for more information and ticket sales.

To view the calendar for the rest of the year, click here.

