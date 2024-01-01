Race the Landing 5K New Year’s Day Pajama Run

Start off the New Year on a "healthy step" with a 5K! We want to give back to you!!! Enjoy the spectacular river, marsh views and majestic oaks as you run. After the race, stay for soup and cornbread! (Hoppin John soup or Vegetable soup) Awards are 5 year age groups and 5 deep! We will be recycling shirts and awards from various races.

Wear your PJ's!!! A Great time for everyone!

Packet pickup begins race day at 7:30 AM and gates close at 8:30AM. Run starts at 9:00am! Kids fun run sponsored by Fleet Feet starts at 8:30m!

If you have any questions or concerns, call Lisa Deaton at 843-224-7878.

No transfers or refunds. Race the Landing has the right to band and disqualify any runner.