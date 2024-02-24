Rock the Block 2024

ROCK THE BLOCK is Home Team BBQ's annual block party and flagship fundraiser at Downtown Home Team BBQ benefiting Hogs for the Cause and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston. Not only are we raising funds for a great cause, but this event is a heck of a lot of fun...featuring award-winning guest chefs, cold beers, craft cocktails, and a VIP lounge area with additional chefs and VIP bar. We will ROCK in the street in front of the Downtown Charleston HTBBQ location from 11 am - 5 pm on 2/24th.

2024 LIVE MUSIC LINEUP

Headliner - Krasno/Moore Project, joined by Honey Island Swamp Band, and Broken Speakers.

Guest Chefs announcement coming soon.

Kids under 12yo have free access to General Admission and $35 Kids VIP tickets.

Raffle tickets can also be purchased for a chance to win a variety of prizes.