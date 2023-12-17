Santa on the Island
Isle of Palms Exchange Club 201 Palm Blvd, Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29451
The Isle of Palms Professional Firefighters Association Local 3967 wants to include the children and grandchildren of Sullivans Island to see…🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻 on the 🌴
Date: Dec. 17
Time: 1-5p
Where: The Exchange Club
🌟Drop off gift location: St. Marks Lutheran Church ( right side up ramp)
Time: 12-2p Saturday Dec. 16🌟
🌟Parents will bring their child’s gift wrapped and securely labeled providing it to Santa’s elves at drop off location.🌟
On day of event , Santa will present your child with their gift ( previously dropped day before)
RSVP: IOPPFAL3967@ gmail.com
(The Isle of Palms Professional Firefighters Association Local 3967 wants to make sure they have enough cookies available for all while respecting parents / grandparents time during this holiday season)
🌟no long lines as your child waits for Santa … just RSVP and let them know you are coming 🌟
🌟the IOPPFAL3967 giving back to the island kids in appreciation for the all the kindness shared during the Thanksgiving holiday🌟
🌟 the IOPPFAL 3967 will also be accepting unwrapped gifts to be donated to MUSC Children’s Hospital. Wish list in comments.
Come spend an afternoon with Santa🎄🎅🏻
Come out and enjoy the festivities.