The Isle of Palms Professional Firefighters Association Local 3967 wants to include the children and grandchildren of Sullivans Island to see…🎅🏻🎅🏻🎅🏻 on the 🌴

Santa on the Island

Date: Dec. 17

Time: 1-5p

Where: The Exchange Club

🌟Drop off gift location: St. Marks Lutheran Church ( right side up ramp)

Time: 12-2p Saturday Dec. 16🌟

🌟Parents will bring their child’s gift wrapped and securely labeled providing it to Santa’s elves at drop off location.🌟

On day of event , Santa will present your child with their gift ( previously dropped day before)

RSVP: IOPPFAL3967@ gmail.com

(The Isle of Palms Professional Firefighters Association Local 3967 wants to make sure they have enough cookies available for all while respecting parents / grandparents time during this holiday season)

🌟no long lines as your child waits for Santa … just RSVP and let them know you are coming 🌟

🌟the IOPPFAL3967 giving back to the island kids in appreciation for the all the kindness shared during the Thanksgiving holiday🌟

🌟 the IOPPFAL 3967 will also be accepting unwrapped gifts to be donated to MUSC Children’s Hospital. Wish list in comments.

Come spend an afternoon with Santa🎄🎅🏻

Come out and enjoy the festivities.