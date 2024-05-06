Sea Island Habitat for Humanity Golf Tournament
to
The Seabrook Island Club 3772 Seabrook Island Rd, Seabrook Island, South Carolina 29455
×
Nick Callahan
Social Media Graphic - 1
28th Annual Sea Island Habitat for Humanity Golf Outing
Join us for a relaxing afternoon of golf as we tee-up to help reach our goal of funding a home for an area family in need. This event is all about fun with a scramble format, shotgun start, putting contest, hole-in-one challenge and great prizes!
Info
The Seabrook Island Club 3772 Seabrook Island Rd, Seabrook Island, South Carolina 29455
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Sports