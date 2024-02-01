Sean Kennard, Pianist

This season, the Kiawah Island Arts and Cultural Events Council celebrates its 20th anniversary! Pictured below is the cover of the program for their first concert, announcing "College of Charleston student plays Chopin." Further investigation revealed 18-year-old graduate of The Curtis Institute, Sean Kennard, studying piano at the College of Charleston, was the performer at that inaugural event in 2004. The Arts Council made contact with Sean, who was delighted to make a return appearance to Kiawah.

After leaving the College of Charleston, Sean went to Juilliard and Yale, where he received his Doctor of Musical Arts degree. Sean released his debut album to rave reviews in 2011 and continues to record. In 2017 he joined the faculty of Stetson University as Assistant Professor and Piano Area Coordinator. He was named a Steinway Artist in 2020. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of his first Kiawah debut, Sean's upcoming performance will include selections by Chopin and Rachmaninoff. You can view Sean's full bio here and check out his recordings here.

Ticket Release: Kiawah 1/9 Public 1/12 at 9:00 AM