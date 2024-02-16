The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) will host its 42nd event in 2024 at multiple venues throughout downtown Charleston from February 16th to 18th, 2024.

Known as the Southeast’s premier wildlife art show and outdoor event, SEWE will feature attractions across five major exhibit sites on the peninsula: The Charleston Place, Brittlebank Park, Gaillard Center, Charleston Marriott and Marion Square.

Programming highlights include the highly anticipated return of wildlife biologist and TV personality Jeff Corwin, expanded marine mammal and fly fishing programming in Marion Square, and a live performance by Western country musician Ian Munsick, in partnership with the Gaillard Center.

Many patron favorites will be back again in 2024, including the SEWE Fine Art Gallery, DockDogs competitions, Busch Wildlife Sanctuary live shows and Purina Pro Plan Disc Dog and Center for Birds of Prey demonstrations. In addition, live chef presentations, curated artisan goods, craftsmen exhibitors and more will be on display throughout the event.

Tickets are available for purchase at sewe.com. Kids 10 and under are free.