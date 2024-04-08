Solar Eclipse Viewing at Metal Supermarkets

× Expand Photo credit: John Joseph Cachero Welding helmet

To help celebrate the solar eclipse scheduled to take place on April 8, Metal Supermarkets Charleston is planning some special activities for the community. The "Bring The Hood" event will invite businesses and customers to visit the store location with their welding masks and share in the community experience of the solar eclipse.

As an essential piece of metal welding safety equipment, protective headgear is commonly referred to as a “hood”. Designed to protect the wearer from severe sparks and most importantly to protect the user’s eyes against ultraviolet and infrared ray emissions, this piece of personal protective equipment will be most useful when viewing the solar eclipse.

Not a welder? No helmet? No worries! Between noon and 4:30 pm, Metal Supermarkets Charleston will offer free viewing glasses to attendees along with free hot dogs, soda, water, chips and cookies. And to top off the festivities, attendees have the opportunity to win gift certificates in hourly draws.

Each Metal Supermarkets location provides solutions to customers’ metal needs in both the business-to-business and business-to-consumer categories. With a diverse product base and a no-minimum order quantity, Metal Supermarkets has earned long-lasting relationships with customers as a result of delivering a world-class customer experience.

Metal Supermarkets Charleston is located at 4204 Domino Avenue, Suite C, North Charleston, SC, 29405.