Soul of the Lowcountry Oyster Roast

oyster roast

As part of Lowcountry Land Trust’s outreach program, Soul of the Lowcountry, the organization invites community members to attend a family-friendly oyster roast on Sunday, January 21st. Tickets are all-inclusive - $65 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. All proceeds from the oyster roast will benefit conservation efforts within the Lowcountry. More information and tickets can be found here: https://give. lowcountrylandtrust.org/ 2024oysterroast

Guests of the family-friendly oyster roast on January 21st will enjoy a Sunday afternoon on Gold Bug Island, shucking fresh South Carolina oysters paired with homemade chili, salad, cornbread, and cobbler, socializing with other Lowcountry-loving locals while sipping bloody marys, mimosas, beer, wine, sweet tea, and lemonade, and listening to bluegrass music from the Charleston-based band, Dallas Baker and Friends. Hot dogs and a variety of activities will be available for children.

In 1996, Lowcountry Land Trust permanently protected Gold Bug Island - the location of the oyster roast - by placing a conservation easement on the 29-acre parcel of both highlands and wetlands. Named after the short story by Edgar Allen Poe, Gold Bug Island sits between Mount Pleasant and Sullivans along Ben Sawyer Blvd and is owned by the East Cooper Outboard Motor Club.

Volunteer the week before the oyster roast on January 18th, helping Lowcountry Land Trust, SCDNR, and volunteers from Greystar recycle shells and build wire reef cages that support new habitats for juvenile oysters. Restaurants and the public recycle their oyster shells through SCDNR’s oyster shell recycling drop-off sites. Volunteers will shape the wire into small cages using power tools (experience not necessary) and add recycled oyster shells inside. These reefs will be used for SCDNR’s oyster reef restoration projects next year! Spat (baby oysters) are attracted to and settle on the shell in these wire cages, creating new oyster growth and, eventually, new reefs.

Both events will allow guests to learn about the region’s oyster habitat and how proper shell recycling benefits water quality and the Lowcountry’s diverse ecosystems. All proceeds from the oyster roast will benefit conservation efforts within the Lowcountry. Tickets are all-inclusive - $65 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. More information and tickets can be found here: give.lowcountrylandtrust.org/ 2024oysterroast