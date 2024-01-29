South Carolina Beach Advocates’ 10th Anniversary Annual Meeting

× Expand South Carolina Beach Advocates Mayors and Administrators of South Carolina Beach Communities

Mayors and Administrators of South Carolina’s Beach Communities Meet to Discuss Coastal Resilience Needs

Learn More and Participate in the 10th Anniversary Annual Meeting at SCBeaches.org.

North Myrtle Beach, SC – Storms and flooding are among the many hazards that threaten the prosperity of South Carolina’s beaches and dunes, contributing to the state’s environmental, economic, and societal well-being. Mayors and administrators of South Carolina’s coastal communities will convene at the North Beach Resort & Villas in North Myrtle Beach Monday, January 29 to Wednesday, January 31, 2024 for the 10th Anniversary Annual Meeting to discuss the significance of our state’s beaches, coastal resilience needs, and plans to preserve the future of our seaside treasures.

Influential speakers including Governor McMaster, State Senators and Representatives, representatives from the US Army Corps of Engineers, DHEC Office of Ocean & Coastal Resource Management, SC Parks Recreation & Tourism, SC Office of Resilience, and more will discuss the impact of coastal hazards at the local, state, and federal level, and share their efforts to chart a course towards a more resilient future for our coastal treasures.

Learn more about the South Carolina Beach Advocates and the 10th Anniversary Annual Meeting, view the agenda, become a sponsor, and register now at SCBeaches.org/2024-Annual-Meeting. Stay in the know on all updates, announcements, and reminders on Facebook at South Carolina Beach Advocates and Instagram at @SCBeachTowns.