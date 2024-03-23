Southern South Carolina Eastern Surfing Association Kickoff Party at Mex 1 West Ashley
Mex 1 West Ashley 817 St Andrews Blvd , Sullivan's Island, South Carolina 29407
SSC ESA Kickoff Party At Mex1 West Ashley
Get ready to kick off the contest season in style! Join us at Mex 1 West Ashley on Saturday, March 23rd from 5-8pm for the SSC ESA season kickoff party. There will be a judges clinic, giveaways, and more! 🏄♂️🎉 #SSCESAKickoff #Mex1WestAshley
