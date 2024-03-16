St. Paddy’s Weekend Block Party

Mex 1 Coastal Cantina will be celebrating St. Paddy’s Weekend at Mex 1 Sullivan’s Island on Friday, March 15th and Saturday, March 16th.

The venue will have live music with The Bozwellz on Friday from 7 pm to 10 pm and a block party on Saturday featuring DJ Mike L!ve (3 pm to 5 pm) and Getaway Bronco (5 pm to 8 pm).

For more information, visit the Mex 1 website or follow them on social media @Mex1CoastalCantina.