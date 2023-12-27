× Expand Alli Bradley

Calling all dedicated Swifties and diehard football fans: Dog & Duck is hosting a very special Swifties vs. Football Fanatics Trivia Night on Wednesday, December 27th.

Post up with your team at any of the four Dog & Duck locations (Park West, Belle Hall, Clements Ferry, and Moncks Corner) before 7 pm. Teams will pick a side to represent and answer questions about both football and Taylor Swift in the battle for the trivia crown.

Costumes/dressing up is encouraged, and there will be a prize for Best Team Costume at each location, so throw on your best Eras tour look or your favorite football jersey and join in at your favorite Dog & Duck on Wednesday, 12/27. The fun starts at 7 pm.

Follow Dog & Duck for more updates on Facebook at Dog & Duck Family Pubs and Instagram @eatatdogandduck.