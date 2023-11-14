Thanksgiving Feast

Thursday, November 23 | 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

It's not Thanksgiving without a feast! Celebrate this Thanksgiving with an elevated and unforgettable culinary experience at the Osprey Ballroom and embrace the spirit of the season with our extraordinary and refined Thanksgiving celebration. Featuring all your cherished holiday favorite dishes reimagined with a sophisticated twist, savor the rich and savory flavors of traditional roasted turkey accompanied by an assortment of gourmet trimmings, impeccably prepared by the culinary team. Click here to book a reservation.