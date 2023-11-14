Turkey Trot 5K

Wednesday, November 22 | 9:00 AM

Thanksgiving go-getters can take some of the guilt out of the holiday feasting and join the scenic 5k Turkey Trot on the beach! Hosted by the island adventures team, the race will start at the Grand Pavilion at 9:30 a.m (check-in begins at 9 a.m.) and go to the north end of the island where the turnaround spot is. Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 placed runners. Water station will be available before and during the race, as well as a coffee/hot chocolate station for afterwards with light snacks/pastry items. Free and open to the public.