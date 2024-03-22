Verdi's Requiem
Charleston Gaillard Center 95 Calhoun Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29401
Alyona Semenov
The Charleston Symphony Performs at the Gaillard Center
Join the Charleston Symphony for a captivating night of music. Special guest vocalists and 175 singers from three choirs will join forces to present a thrilling and powerful Requiem unlike any other.
Featuring:
Yuriy Bekker, Conductor
Elaine Alvarez, Soprano
Ann Quintero, Alto
Harold Meers, Tenor
Steve Pence, Bass
Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus (Dr. Robert Taylor, Director)
Charleston Southern University Concert Singers (Ricard Bordas, Director)
Charleston Men’s Chorus (Ricard Bordas, Director)