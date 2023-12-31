VIP NYE Rooftop Soiree and Gala

Osprey Ballroom and Terrace at The Sweetgrass Inn

Sunday, December 31 | 8:00 PM

Celebrate and reflect on the milestones of 2023 and welcome the new year with a festive spirit at the adults-only soiree atop the Sweetgrass Inn terrace. The event will feature an array of culinary delights, including carving stations, a seafood display, and other dinner stations, promising a delectable dining experience. An exciting addition includes music from, "Me and Mr. Jones," adding a special touch to the event as guests count down the last hours of 2023. Tickets include access to the dinner stations along with a premium bar and midnight champagne toast.

Tickets available HERE.